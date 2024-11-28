Cop hurt during Hindu mahasabha protest over Bangladesh minorities

A police officer sustained injuries during a heated altercation between law enforcement and members of the Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata on Thursday. The protest, organized by the Hindu Mahasabha, aimed to march towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission to denounce alleged atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The rally, which drew a considerable number of participants, began peacefully but escalated into a confrontation as protestors approached barricades set up by police to prevent their movement beyond a designated area. Tensions rose when some demonstrators attempted to breach the barricades, leading to a scuffle between protestors and police personnel stationed near the diplomatic premises.

Amid the chaos, one police officer was injured and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities did not disclose the officer's identity but confirmed that the injuries were not life-threatening.

Eyewitnesses reported that the situation intensified when protestors began shouting slogans and attempting to push past the police cordon. "We wanted to march peacefully, but the police tried to stop us without reason," claimed one protestor. Police, however, stated that the barricades were necessary to maintain public order and ensure the safety of the diplomatic mission.

The Hindu Mahasabha has accused the police of using excessive force to quell their march, while the authorities emphasized that the measures were in place to prevent any untoward incidents near a sensitive diplomatic location.

The protest highlights ongoing concerns about the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, an issue that has sparked numerous demonstrations in India in recent months. The Hindu Mahasabha vowed to continue its protests, asserting the need for international intervention and stricter measures to protect Hindu minorities in neighboring countries.

Kolkata police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing security measures to prevent future clashes during demonstrations. The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission declined to comment on the protest or its implications.