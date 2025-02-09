Cook Beaten to Death in Delhi Bus Over Spilled Food

New Delhi:�A cook was beaten to death inside a bus in the northwest Delhi's Bawana area for allegedly spilling food on a seat, police said on Sunday. The man, Manoj alias Babu, was beaten by three people, the driver of the RTV bus and his two helpers, one of whom shoved an iron rod in his private part, they said.

When Manoj became unconscious, the three dumped him near Bawana flyover and fled. Police said they have arrested one of the assailants, while two others remain at large. Manoj, a native of Narela, worked as a wedding cook.

On the night of February 1, he and a colleague of his, Dinesh, attended a wedding in Sultanpur Dabas. "After wrapping up work, they packed some leftover food and boarded a bus. During the journey, some food accidentally spilled onto a seat, enraging the driver and his associates," a police officer said.

While Dinesh was allowed to get off at Bawana Chowk, the three held Manoj hostage and forced him to clean the seat with his shirt, the officer said. The driver, Ashish alias Ashu, and his friends hurled abuses at him and beat him. As he cleaned the seat, Ashish rammed a rod in his private parts, the officer said.

"On February 2, police received a PCR call about a man found lying unconscious. Initially, teams believed the deceased was a vagabond, as there were no visible injuries. However, after a day of effort, his identity was confirmed through his brother, Jitendra, who had reported him missing," he said

A postmortem on February 5 revealed severe internal injuries, confirming the nature of the attack. During a raid, police arrested Sushant Sharma alias Chutkuli, 24, a native of Karala village. A hunt is on to nab Ahish and the third person.�