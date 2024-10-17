Content Creator Must Ensure Veracity of Information: MoS Dr. L. Murugan

NEW DELHI: Minister of state for information and broadcasting Dr L. Murugan on Thursday said every mobile user is a content creator and broadcaster with the moral responsibility to ensure the veracity of the information being shared.

Addressing a symposium on the 'Emerging Trends and Technologies in Broadcasting Sector' on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress, Dr Murugan said content was the hero of the emerging broadcast revolution and anybody providing good quality content would be successful.

The Union minister noted that the government has recently approved establishing Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai to promote the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) sector and encourage film-makers to shoot in India, utilising the local talent.

Dr Murugan stated that when a person publishes news or information, it is incumbent on him to verify it.

“We have the social responsibility, we have the moral responsibility. Every mobile user and broadcaster must think carefully before broadcasting whether this news would affect anyone's personal life, whether it is against the nation. We have to carefully see this," he said.

Dr Murugan stressed on the need to improve access to broadcasting services for vulnerable populations to ensure their inclusion in social, economic, and political spheres.

Information and broadcasting secretary Sanjay Jaju highlighted the transformative potential of 5G, particularly when combined with immersive technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

Jaju said significant growth was expected in the AVGC-XR sector, which has the potential to boost the startup culture, foster creativity, and enhance the experience of content consumption.

TRAI chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti underscored the significant growth trajectory of the media and entertainment sector, which is projected to reach `3.08 trillion by 2026, driven by the rapid expansion of new media platforms.

He emphasised the transformative power of immersive technologies, providing a more engaging and interactive experience.