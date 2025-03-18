 Top
Consultations on Aadhaar-EPIC seeding to begin soon

Vadde Marenna
18 March 2025 10:43 PM IST
Any application for a PAN will also have to state Aadhaar or 12-digit unique ID, which is backed by biometrics like finger prints and iris scans stored in a central repository.
The Election Commission of India will soon begin technical consultations with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) experts on Aadhaar-voter card seeding in a bid to resolve the issue of duplicate EPIC numbers


( Source : Asian Age )
Election Commission of India Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI Aadhaar voter card EPIC numbers 
