Consultations on Aadhaar-EPIC seeding to begin soon
Nation
Vadde Marenna
18 March 2025 10:43 PM IST
The Election Commission of India will soon begin technical consultations with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) experts on Aadhaar-voter card seeding in a bid to resolve the issue of duplicate EPIC numbers
Vadde Marenna
