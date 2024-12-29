Constitution is Guiding Light that Stood the Test of Time: Modi

New Delhi: Calling the Constitution a “guiding light”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is a matter of pride that it has stood every test of time. Speaking in his monthly radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat", Mr Modi also described the upcoming Maha Kumbh as the "Maha Kumbh of unity" and urged the people to take a vow to banish hate and division from the society at the grand religious congregation.

In his address, Mr Modi noted that the next Republic Day will mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution. He said: “On January 26, 2025, our Constitution is completing 75 years. It is a matter of great honour for all of us. The Constitution, handed over to us by our Constitution makers, has stood the test of time in every sense of the term. The Constitution is our guiding light, our guide. It is on account of the Constitution of India that I am here today, being able to talk to you.”

The Prime Minister mentioned that this year, on November 26, Constitution Day, many activities have commenced that will go on for a year.

“A special website named constitution75.com has also been created to connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution. In this, you can read the Preamble of the Constitution and upload your video. You can read the Constitution in myriad languages; you can also ask questions pertaining to the Constitution,” Mr Modi said and urged the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat to visit this website and become a part of it.

Talking about the Maha Kumbh beginning from January 13 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Prime Minister noted that the speciality of the Maha Kumbh is not only in its vastness but is also in its diversity.

“There is no discrimination anywhere. No one is big and no one is small. Such a scene of unity in diversity will not be seen anywhere else in the world. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of unity. This time's Maha Kumbh will also bolster the mantra of Maha Kumbh of unity,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged the devotees who are planning to visit to take a vow to banish hate and division from the society. “Let us also make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in the society. If I have to say it in a few words, then I will say... Maha Kumbh ka sandesh, ek ho poora desh and putting it in another way, I will say Ganga ki aviral dhara, na bante samaj hamara," Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister further noted that this time in Prayagraj, devotees from the country and the world will also be witness to the digital Maha Kumbh. “With the help of digital navigation, you will be able to reach different ghats, temples, and ‘akharas’ of sadhus. The same navigation system will also help you reach parking spaces. For the first time, an AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event. All kinds of information related to Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages through the AI chatbot,” he said.

In his radio address, the Prime Minister announced that India will host the “World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit” (WAVES) for the first time from February 5 to 9, next year.

Comparing the WAVES to global events like Davos, where the world's economic giants gather, the Prime Minister highlighted that a great opportunity is on the way to showcase India's creative talent to the world.

“Giants from the media and entertainment industry, as well as creative minds from across the globe, will gather in India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation,” he said.

Mr Modi emphasised the pivotal role of young creators in the preparations for WAVES, reflecting the dynamic spirit of India's creative community and expressed pride in the enthusiasm of the country’s youth and their contribution to the burgeoning creator economy, a key driver as India advances toward becoming a $5 trillion economy.

The Prime Minister said: "Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVE Summit.” He also urged all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate in the WAVES.

The Prime Minister also remembered four icons of Indian cinema — Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) and Tapan Sinha — in their birth centenary year and stated that these personalities have accorded Indian cinema recognition at the world level.

Mr Modi said: “Raj Kapoor Ji introduced the world to the soft power of India through films. Rafi sahab's voice had that magic that touched every heart. His voice was amazing. Be it devotional songs, romantic songs or sad songs, he brought every emotion alive with his voice. His greatness as an artiste can be gauged from the fact that even today the young generation listens to his songs with the same passion—this is the distinct mark of timeless art.”

“Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu has taken Telugu cinema to new heights. His films presented Indian traditions and values very well. Tapan Sinha Ji's films gave a new vision to society,” Mr Modi said, adding that their films always carried the message of social consciousness and national unity, and the lives of these personalities are an inspiration for our entire film industry.