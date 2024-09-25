Congress win will ruin Haryana: Modi

New Delhi: Leading the BJP's campaign in poll-bound Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his second rally on Wednesday in Sonipat, took a sharp dig at the Congress, warning that infighting within the party would destabilise the state if it were to come to power. Modi was confident that the people of Haryana have decided to give the BJP a third consecutive term in power.



Mounting a scathing attack on the Congress, Modi claimed that in states where Congress has formed governments, internal conflicts have led to dysfunction. "Wherever Congress came to power in recent years, chief ministers and ministers were caught in infighting, completely disconnected from the concerns of the people," he said, citing examples from Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a large gathering in Gohana, targeting 22 Assembly constituencies in the Jat-dominated regions and the GT road belt, the Prime Minister accused Congress of opposing reservation policies, stating that "opposition to reservation is in the Congress's DNA." Striking a personal note, Modi said, "I am proud to say that whatever I am today, Haryana has played a major role in it."



Referring to reported factionalism in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Modi cautioned voters in Haryana to be vigilant. "Haryana has a special right over me. Remember, if Congress comes to power even by mistake, it will ruin the state with its infighting," he warned, adding, "The entire state is witnessing the growing divisions within the Congress."



He emphasised that voting for Congress would jeopardise Haryana’s stability and development. “This instability will halt progress in Haryana, affecting investment and job creation,” Modi said.

Doubling down on Congress's stance on reservations, Modi accused the party of harbouring an anti-reservation agenda. "Whoever became Prime Minister from Congress's 'royal family' opposed reservations," he said. "The fourth generation of the Congress royal family now seeks to dismantle reservation policies. Haryana must be wary of their tactics."



Modi highlighted BJP’s commitment to social inclusion, citing the party’s efforts to uplift Dalits, OBCs, and tribals. He pointed to the elevation of Nayab Saini, an OBC leader, as a testament to the BJP’s commitment to empowering marginalized communities. “In a short time, Saini has earned a place in the hearts of the people of Haryana,” he added.



The Prime Minister also spoke about the achievements of his recent visit to the US, where he met with global leaders and business representatives, showcasing the talent of Indian youth. Under the BJP government, Modi said, Haryana has emerged as a leader in both industry and agriculture.



"Today, the world's biggest companies are eager to set up factories in India, and the benefits of industrialisation will go to the poor, farmers, and Dalits," Modi said. He also invoked B.R. Ambedkar, noting that Ambedkar believed in the power of industry to uplift Dalits and other marginalized communities. Modi said that BJP’s policies reflect Ambedkar’s vision of empowering the underprivileged through industrial growth and technical education.



As the 90-member Haryana Assembly heads to the polls on October 5, the BJP has intensified its attacks on the Congress, highlighting alleged infighting within the party. The BJP has also claimed that prominent Dalit leader and Congress MP Kumari Selja is unhappy with her party, though Selja has dismissed any possibility of switching to the BJP. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had even extended an invitation to Selja to join the BJP, which she declined.



