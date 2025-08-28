Congress Wants 50% Cap Removed to Facilitate Maratha Quota

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress has urged the BJP-led state and central governments to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations to ensure justice for the Maratha community. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the issue could be resolved “within five minutes” if there were genuine political will. He criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP for failing to uphold promises made to the Maratha community and called for a caste-based census as a permanent solution.

Congress’s demands came in the wake of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarage’s planned indefinite fast in Mumbai from August 29. “With BJP in power both at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the state government must go to Delhi and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations. They should uphold Rajdharma and immediately announce reservation for the Maratha community,” Mr. Sapkal said.

Interestingly, the state government has already provided a separate 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category. However, Mr. Jarange is insisting on inclusion of the Marathas in the Other Backward Class category — the demand which has been opposed by the OBC communities.

Mr. Sapkal pointed out that the Congress-led alliance had previously granted reservations to the Maratha community, which was later struck down by the courts. He also said that when the Maratha reservation bill was passed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the BJP’s tenure, the Congress supported it. “Devendra Fadnavis had claimed that the Maratha quota would be implemented within seven days of taking power. What happened to that promise?” he asked.

The Congress leader also criticised the Maharashtra CM for failing to deliver on his assurance to grant reservation to the Dhangar community in the very first cabinet meeting. “The BJP and Mr. Fadnavis are engaging in toxic politics. They are practicing a “divide and rule” policy reminiscent of British colonial rule,” he said.

On the issue of a long-term solution, Mr. Sapkal reiterated the Congress party’s stance that a caste-based census is essential. “Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has made it clear that a caste census is the most effective solution to the reservation issue. Congress-ruled states like Telangana and Karnataka have already conducted such a census. If the BJP truly has the will, they must conduct a caste census and resolve the Maratha reservation issue once and for all,” he added.