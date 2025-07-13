Congress to Meet Under Sonia on July 15 for Parliament Strategy

New Delhi: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament approaches, the Congress is gearing up to challenge the government and finalise its strategy. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of senior party leaders on July 15 at her 10 Janpath residence to map out the party’s approach for the session.

Attendees will include Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the deputy leaders in both houses, chief whips and whips, and other senior members of the Parliamentary Strategy Group. The meeting will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi and will also feature select senior leaders.

The Congress plans to press the government on Operation Sindoor, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain reports that former US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, along with other related issues. Members of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc have also called for a debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, the strikes on terror sites in Pakistan-controlled areas carried out in response to the April 22 massacre by terrorists in Kashmir.

Other topics likely to feature include US tariffs on Indian goods, the state of the economy, inflation and unemployment. The pending impeachment notice against Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court is also on the agenda; the Congress has condemned his alleged communal remarks and will seek his removal.

Once the party’s strategy is finalised, the Congress will consult with other Opposition parties to develop a joint plan of action for the Monsoon Session.