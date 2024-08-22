Congress Stages Protests in MP, Chhattisgarh Over Hindenburg Report

Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report on another target, the US short seller said in a tweet (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images) Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report on another target, the US short seller said in a tweet (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Bhopal: Congress on Thursday staged a protest here demanding resignation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch in the wake of release of the second Hindenburg report.



The stir by the party here was the part of the nationwide agitation over the issue.



The Congress activists led by AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh and state party president Jitendra Patwari marched to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here to submit a memorandum containing their demand.



They were however stopped midway by the police.



Later, a Congress delegation submitted the memorandum to the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).



In Raipur in Chhattisgarh also, Congress staged a similar demonstration in front of the local ED office.



Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and state party president Deepak Baiz were among the prominent Congress leaders who were leading the demonstration.