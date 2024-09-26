Congress Spends Time in Infighting: Modi

New Delhi: The battle for Haryana heated up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching yet another blistering attack on the Congress on Thursday. The Prime Minister accused the Congress of “wasting its time only in internal strife” and claimed “every child in Haryana knows about the Congress’ infighting”. Exhorting the people of Haryana to give the BJP another chance, Modi said the Congress’ “loudspeakers, which were initially making huge claims, have suddenly gone quiet”.

Going digital, Modi interacted with Haryana BJP workers through the NaMo app, where he discussed fieldwork at the booth level for the coming state polls and encouraged them to devise a strategy for the party to win the election.

While alleging that the Congress has failed as an Opposition party in the past 10 years, Modi claimed the grand old party's maximum time goes into infighting and taking on each other, about which every child in the agrarian state is aware of.

Attacking the Congress, he said: “The entire basis of those fighting against us in the polls is lies. They repeatedly tell lies, their talks have no head and tail and they vitiate the atmosphere. Some are saying the Congress is becoming weak each day. During the past 10 years, the Congress has failed as an Opposition too.”

“The party remained far from people's issues for 10 years… Such people can never win the trust of the people of Haryana,” he said.

Modi said the Congress made tall promises in Himachal Pradesh but after it came to power in the state, development came to a standstill and they were unable to pay salaries.

One cannot imagine how many atrocities were committed against the Dalits during Congress rule in Haryana, Modi told BJP workers and asked them to expose such incidents publicly.

Recounting the BJP government's initiatives for farmers, the PM alleged that during Congress rule in Haryana, farmers got Rs 2 compensation cheques for crop damage.

Congress people live only for their family and that is their character, he said in response to a Haryana BJP worker’s feedback during the interaction.

Recalling that he had served in Haryana in the 1990s as a BJP worker, Modi said: “It is my full belief that the people of Haryana have decided to give one more chance to the BJP to serve. It was my fortune that I got the opportunity to work in the state for a long period and it was also a learning time.”

“They are happy that in 10 years a government has been run without corruption. This has happened in Haryana for the first time. Youth got jobs without ‘parchi and kharchi’ (jobs for cash). Therefore, the people are with us, their blessings are with us and victory is certain,” he said.

He also said the hard work of the BJP’s old guard and young Turks was always inspiring.

He said these days you are working hard round-the-clock at your booth with the mantra of “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot”. There is only one open secret of election strategy and that is the one who wins polling booths, wins the election, Modi said, adding that the “polling booth is our ‘mazboot chowki’ and partys worker never allow their flag to go down in a polling booth.