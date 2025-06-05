Congress Should Introspect Where Is Rahul Taking Party: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took strong exception to Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Narendra.. surrender’ remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying ‘Congress should introspect where an immature leader like him is taking the party’.

Reacting to Mr. Gandhi’s vituperative remarks against PM Mr. Modi made during his address to the Congress leaders here on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav said ‘It demonstrates that he lacks seriousness befitting his position as LOP’.

The manner Mr. Gandhi ‘threw’ flowers at his grandmother, former PM Indira Gandhi’s photograph while paying tribute to her, and the way he speaks clearly shows his immaturity, Mr. Yadav said.

“That is why Rahul Gandhi is called Pappu”, he added.

The chief minister said Mr. Gandhi’s use of objectionable language had not only hurt his own image but also went against Indian political culture. He throws all decorum into the wind while speaking in such a ‘frivolous’ language.

“That’s why Congress is declining in each state. Congress will pay a heavy price for Mr. Gandhi’s behaviour and attitude. He will preside over the liquidation of the Congress”, Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Yadav demanded an apology from Mr. Gandhi for speaking in a very ‘cheap manner’ on PM Mr. Modi.

“I severely condemn Mr. Gandhi for his remarks”, he said.

Mr. Gandhi while addressing the Congress leaders here on Tuesday had accused Mr. Modi of bowing to the dictate by US president Donal Trump to stop Operation Sindoor by opting for a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

One phone call from Mr. Trump to Mr. Modi saying “Narendra.. surrender” and Mr. Modi bowed down, Mr. Gandhi had said.

Former Union minister Uma Bharti has also taken a potshot at Mr. Gandhi for his remarks on Mr. Modi, wondering if “Rahul Gandhi knows the difference between surrender and ceasefire”.

“I wonder if Rahul Gandhi understands English. He should know that India never surrendered before Pakistan in any war”, she said.