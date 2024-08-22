Congress Pushes for OBC Caste Data in Next Census

NEW DELHI: The Congress has urged the government to include caste-wise data collection for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the next Census by adding a simple column to the existing questionnaire. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that since 1951, every Census has gathered data on Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) populations, suggesting that adding a column for OBC data would be straightforward.

Ramesh, sharing a report on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted that while the government is yet to decide on conducting the delayed 2021 Census, discussions are ongoing about expanding data collection to include caste enumeration. He emphasised the importance of the Census for economic planning and social justice programmes, noting that the delay in the 2021 Census has hindered the collection of vital information.

Ramesh stated that the inclusion of caste data for OBCs in the Census would meet the widespread demand for a caste census and strengthen affirmative action programmes. He reiterated that conducting the Census is a responsibility of the Union government, as stipulated in the Constitution.





Several states, including Bihar, have already conducted their own caste censuses, with the Congress consistently advocating for a national caste census to better inform policy and social justice initiatives.



