Congress Pulls Up Himachal Minister for Controversial Nameplate Diktat

New Delhi: The Congress high command on Thursday pulled up Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh over a contentious decision requiring food outlets across the state to display the names of the owners. Vikramaditya Singh, who had lost the Lok Sabha polls to BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut from Mandi, was accused of trying to follow the “Yogi Adityanath” brand of “communal politics”. His move not only sparked a backlash on the social media but also drew ire from the party high command. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, who is in charge of Himachal Pradesh, met Singh and cracked the whip. Shukla clarified there was no need to display boards he added that he has spoken to both chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Trying to defuse the situation, Shukla said: “Vikramaditya (HP minister Vikramaditya Singh) has said this was done to make sure only authorised persons can set up shop… The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker has set up an all-party committee to regulate hawkers and give them licences. Connecting this to Uttar Pradesh is not right. No order to display any boards has been issued by the state government.”

Shukla had earlier given a report to the high command on the Himachal government’s decision.

Speaking to reporters, Vikramaditya Singh said: “The committee which has been formed in Himachal has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh. State vending bodies have been made under the directions of the high court. An all-party body has been made, which has people from all parties. So, let the deliberations go on. We are acting under the directions of the high court.”

Minority leaders of the Congress are up in arms. Minority cell chief and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue. In a cryptic tweet, he said: “Being silent does not mean that one is not looking at issues. Have faith in Rahul Gandhi … there is no place for hate around him.”

Several leaders belonging to the minority community have voiced their concerns to the party high command. This issue has come up after the mosque issue near Shimla and other parts of the state. There have also been some attacks on “outsiders” in the state.