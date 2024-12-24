Congress Plans Nav Satyagrah Baithak to Commemorate Belgaum Session Centenary

AICC general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said the donation links will go live on December 18. (Image: Twitter) AICC general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said the donation links will go live on December 18. (Image: Twitter)

�New Delhi:�The Congress will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Belgaum session of the party that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi with an extended session of the CWC, which will decide on an action plan for the next year with two resolutions. A two-day "Nav Satyagrah Baithak" programme is being organised by the party from December 26.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital, along with party leader Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said, “To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic session, we are hosting an extended CWC meeting Nav Satyagrah in Belagavi. The CWC meeting will take place at the same venue where Mahatma Gandhi Ji assumed the presidency of the Indian National Congress.”

Mr Venugopal said a total of almost 200 leaders, including CWC members, permanent invitees, special invitees, central election committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members, CLP leaders of the state, parliamentary party office bearers and former chief ministers of the party, will attend the historic session.

“At 2.30 pm on December 26, the Nav Satyagrah Baithak meeting will start at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. On 27th December, the Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan rally will be held in Belagavi at 11.30 am. Members of Parliament from the Congress party, AICC functionaries and lakhs of Congress workers will participate in the rally at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar,” the senior Congress leader said.

Mr Venugopal also said the Congress has strongly taken up the issue of the “insult" of Ambedkar by Union home minister Amit Shah and has been demanding his sacking as well as an apology from him. He said the issue will be strongly taken up at the Belagavi session and ways to take it forward in the future will also be deliberated upon, he said.

The Congress general secretary organisation said that the CWC meeting will discuss an action plan and programme for the party for the upcoming year, with two resolutions.

Sources said one resolution will be a political one and the second will be on the importance of the session.

Mr Venugopal said the meeting will deliberate the critical challenges facing the nation under the BJP rule, including economic "inequality", "erosion" of democracy and "attacks" on constitutional institutions.

This will be one of the landmark programs of the Indian National Congress, he added.

Mr Ramesh said: "A few years ago, a Chintan Shivir was held in Udaipur, from which the decision of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' came out. It is hoped that some historic decisions will also come out from Belgaum."

The 39th session of the Indian National Congress was held at Belgaum (now called Belagavi, Karnataka) in 1924 and it was the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.