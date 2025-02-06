 Top
Congress Party Legislature Meeting Underway

Deccan Chronicle
6 Feb 2025 1:38 PM IST

Reports suggest that the meeting will cover discussions on local body elections, SC categorization, caste census, and budget allocations.

Hyderabad: The state Congress party legislature meeting is currently underway under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday. The meeting is being held at MCHRC. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, State Congress Incharge Deepadas Munshi, TPCC Chief Mehsh Kumar Goud, MLAs, MLCs, and other party leaders participated in the meeting.

Reports suggest that the meeting will cover discussions on local body elections, SC categorization, caste census, and budget allocations. Additionally, political developments in the state and within the party are also expected to be discussed.


