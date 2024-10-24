Congress not to field candidates in UP Assembly bypolls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Congress party announced on Thursday that it has decided to not field candidates in the nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are being held, said Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Avinash Pandey said, "The Congress has decided not to field candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls and has announced its support for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in UP."

The Congress State in-charge said, "This press conference is an important notice for Uttar Pradesh, that has been the center of attention in the country's politics. This is also regarding the role of Congress in the by-elections to be held there."

"The Election Commission has announced by-elections in 9 out of 10 seats in UP. The BJP has been pursuing its political agenda for the last 10 years to weaken the constitution in the country and to serve its political interests, and to divide and break the brotherhood in the society," claimed Pandey.

He further said, "In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the people of UP gave a befitting reply to them. Today, with values to protect and save the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi is touring the country and working to give justice to every section of the society."

"Keeping the same values in mind, as per the suggestion of the President of the UP Congress Committee and all the senior leaders there and after taking consent from the Congress President, we have decided that the Congress Party will not field its candidates in UP," announced Avinash Pandey.

"All the candidates of the INDIA bloc will remain united, strong and support Samajwadi Party (SP) in UP," said the State Congress in-charge.

Recently, under the leadership of UP Congress commitee the Congress held "Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Sammelan" (save Constitution conferences) on all 10 seats.

Avinash Pandey said that these conferences were successfully organised in all the 10 Assembly seats of UP and were attended by thousands of people and workers.

"After the success of these conferences, we have realized that if we do not stop BJP and NDA today, then in the coming times the constitution and brotherhood will weaken in the country," stated Avinash Pandey.

Meanwhile, after announcing that INDIA bloc candidates would be contesting the Uttar Pradesh bypolls on the Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol, party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday 'humne yeh thana hai, 'samvidhan, arshan, sohardh (We have decided to save Constitution, Reservation, Harmony). We have to build the country of Bapu-Babasaheb-Lohia's dreams," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, in another post, Yadav highlighted that the INDIA bloc candidates would be contesting the bypolls under his party's symbol.

"It is not about seats but about winning. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of 'India Alliance' will contest on all the 9 seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'. Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Alliance is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election," read the post on X.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput further confirmed that the main aim of the alliance will be to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of choosing the symbol.

"INDIA Alliance is contesting all 9 seats. For us, symbol is not important. For us, the end of BJP's misgovernance is important. For us, the end of Bahraich riot perpetrators is important. For us, it is important that there be security, peace and safeguarding of Constitution. INDIA Alliance is united against those who are against caste census and reservation and will contest all 9 seats. The manner in which Akhilesh Yadav showed big-heartedness in Haryana, we will contest with the same sentiment and win all 9 seats," he said.

Additionally, Akhilesh Yadav also appealed to the people to stand united and vote without dividing the vote.

On Tuesday, 15 candidates filed nominations in UP for by-polls and a total of 34 candidates filed nominations for Uttar Pradesh by-polls till Wednesday. Nominations will continue to be accepted for the by-elections of the 9 assembly seats in UP until October 25.

The poll body has announced by-polls for nine of the 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, except Milkipur of Ayodhya district.

The Uttar Pradesh by-polls are slated to be held on nine Assembly seats including Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari.

The polling will take place on November 13 and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.�