Congress nominates Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Telangana to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday announced veteran leader Abhishek Manu Singhvias the candidate for the by-election to Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana, a press release from AICC read.



The bypoll for one vacant Rajya Sabha seat in will be held on September 3. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission, the poll notification will be issued on August 14. The seat fell vacant with the resignation of BRS MP K. Keshava Rao, who joined the Congress. Going by the majority in the Legislative Assembly, the Congress victory is a foregone conclusion in the bypoll.













