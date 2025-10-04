Congress Neglected Khadi After Independence: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said khadi is not just a fabric but also embodies the spirit of swadeshi and atmanirbharta (self-reliance). He criticised successive governments, including the Congress, for neglecting khadi after Independence and doing nothing for its promotion.

Addressing the ‘Khadi Karigar Mahotsav’ in Rohtak, Shah said, “The Congress ruled the country for many decades but forgot about Khadi after Independence. They did not pay attention to it and did nothing for its promotion.”

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s use of Khadi during the freedom movement to eradicate poverty, make the nation self-reliant, and promote Swadeshi, Shah added: “If the work done in the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership had been continued after Independence, our country would have never faced the problem of unemployment.”

He noted that as Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi had resolved to revive Khadi, and after becoming Prime Minister, he encouraged people to embrace Khadi through his Mann Ki Baat programme. In 2014–15, the turnover of Khadi and Village Industries was ₹33,000 crore, which has now grown to ₹1.70 lakh crore, Shah said.

Highlighting the impact of this growth, he said the entire turnover is used to provide employment to weavers and women, with Khadi products evolving to suit modern times, supported by better packaging and marketing.

Shah said the idea of Swaraj during Independence was incomplete without Swadeshi and Swabhasha (own language). He added that Modi has urged people to use indigenous products, and many traders have resolved not to stock foreign goods. “This slogan of Swadeshi for the vision of a self-reliant India will prove highly beneficial for citizens in rural India,” he said.

Urging every household to purchase at least ₹5,000 worth of Khadi annually, Shah said this would strengthen self-reliance, benefit poor families, and boost the national economy. He praised the Khadi and Village Industries Commission for advancing the ‘Khadi for Nation’ initiative and adopting Modi’s slogan ‘Khadi for Fashion.’

“Modi ji has spoken about a major campaign, ‘Khadi Apnao, Swadeshi Apnao,’ and everyone is confident that this will make India self-reliant,” Shah added.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant in Rohtak. He said India’s dairy sector had grown by 70 per cent over the past 11 years, making it the fastest-growing dairy sector in the world.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the second phase of the Sabar Dairy (Amul plant) in Rohtak would meet the rising dairy demand in Haryana and northern India, create new jobs, and energise India’s cooperative movement under Modi’s mantra ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperation).