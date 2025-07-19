Congress MPs To Support Varma's Impeachment

New Delhi:Ending days of suspense, the Congress announced on Friday that it will support, and that its MPs will sign, the motion set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha against Justice Yashwant Varma. General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party’s hand had been “forced” after Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna wrote to the President and the Prime Minister recommending action.

Ramesh added that the Opposition will continue to press its case against Justice Shekhar Yadav, for whom 55 Opposition MPs filed an impeachment notice in the Rajya Sabha last December, alleging that he delivered a hate speech at a public gathering.

Asked about the government’s reported effort to collect signatures for the motion against Justice Varma, Ramesh said, “The government cannot impeach. Article 124 of the Constitution states clearly that only MPs may move such a motion, 100 in the Lok Sabha or 50 in the Rajya Sabha. We are supporting the move, and our MPs are signing.”

He clarified that the current motion is not an impeachment per se but a request, under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, for the Speaker to appoint a three member committee to investigate the allegations. “The committee will examine the evidence, submit its report, and, presumably during the Winter Session, Parliament will vote first in the Lok Sabha and then in the Rajya Sabha on the judge’s removal,” he said.

Ramesh stressed the need for a thorough inquiry, noting that the case against Justice Varma stems from an in house committee report. “The former CJI has virtually forced MPs’ hands by sending the report to the President and the Prime Minister without an FIR ever being filed,” he said.

Turning to Justice Yadav, Ramesh said, “He violated his oath and every constitutional principle. Seven months have passed, and the motion is still pending. I have met the Rajya Sabha Chairman repeatedly; the least we expect is the formation of a committee to examine Justice Yadav’s behaviour.”

A fire at Justice Varma’s Delhi residence in March revealed several burnt sacks of banknotes in an outhouse. Although the judge denied knowledge of the cash, a Supreme Court appointed panel interviewed witnesses, recorded his statement and recommended his removal—prompting CJI Khanna’s letter.

Thus far, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has not taken a unified stand on the impeachment issue; member parties such as the SP, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have yet to comment. An alliance meeting is scheduled for Saturday evening in New Delhi.