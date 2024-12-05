Congress MPs Protest in Parliament with 'Modi-Adani Ek Hain' Jackets

New Delhi: Congress MPs staged a unique protest in Parliament on Thursday, wearing jackets emblazoned with the slogan "Modi-Adani Ek Hain" (Modi and Adani are one). The demonstration was part of the party's ongoing campaign to demand answers from the government over the alleged financial irregularities and corporate favoritism linked to the Adani Group.

The MPs entered the Parliament premises sporting the slogan jackets and raising slogans against the government. They accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, whose conglomerate has faced scrutiny following reports of alleged stock manipulation and financial mismanagement.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the protest aimed to highlight the "unholy nexus" between the Modi government and the Adani Group. “The BJP government has remained silent on the serious allegations against Adani. This is not just about one man but about systemic corruption and favoritism,” he stated.

The Congress also reiterated its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the allegations against the Adani Group. Party leaders have accused the government of shielding Adani by avoiding a transparent inquiry into the matter.

The demonstration drew sharp reactions from the ruling BJP, with party leaders dismissing the protest as “political theatrics.” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called the Congress's actions an attempt to divert attention from its own leadership crisis and corruption allegations.

The Adani issue has been a focal point of political conflict between the Congress and the BJP, with the Opposition consistently raising it in Parliament and public forums. Despite the government’s denials of any wrongdoing, the Congress continues to press for accountability, using protests like Thursday’s to amplify its demands.

The Parliament session witnessed a stormy start, with Congress MPs vowing to keep the pressure on the government until their demands for a JPC probe are met.