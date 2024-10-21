Congress likely to release 1st list for Maharashtra polls today

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said his party might announce the list of its 96 candidates on Tuesday after confirming that the final talks on seat sharing will be held with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar on Tuesday.

Patole said that the Congress completed discussions on 96 seats for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra. “Discussions regarding seat allocation are going on and will be concluded soon. We (Congress) discussed 96 seats today. There are still some seats in the discussion. We will talk to NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow (Tuesday) about these seats and will find a way for it. After these discussions, we will try to announce the list of candidates tomorrow itself,” he said in Delhi.

Refusing reports of any differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Patole said, “There is no truth in the reports of Shiv Sena leaving the alliance. The BJP is deliberately trying to spread misinformation about the opposition parties. The BJP will face a crushing defeat in the Assembly elections. Fear of this defeat is prompting them to play such games. No such statements (about differences) have been made by the Congress either. All our collective efforts are focused on bringing MVA to power in Maharashtra”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also said that the MVA has reached agreement on 210 out of 288 Assembly seats and the seat sharing arrangement will be finalised soon.