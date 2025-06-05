Congress Leader Opposes Transfer Of 8.05-Hectare To Adani For Relocation Of Dharavi Residents

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad has slammed the Mahayuti-led government for betraying people by allowing transfer of 8.05-hectare Mother Dairy land parcel in Kurla to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL). Despite locals demanding to build a park on this site, the BJP government has given this site to Adani, she said.

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved the proposal of land transfer for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, About 8.5 hectares of land in Kurla, belonging to the Dairy Development Department, will be allotted for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The Adani group is likely to use this land for the relocation of residents of Dharavi.

Questioning the government decision, Ms Gaikwad said,. “The Kurla site is important given its prime location and ecology. Despite locals demanding a park on this site, the BJP government has given this site to Adani. The government is flouting all the rules and regulations for Adani.”

Earlier, the Congress leader had also opposed the approved Dharavi Redevelopment plan claiming that Dharavi residents were not consulted. A delegation led by her had met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday demanding withdrawal of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project’s masterplan approved by the government. She termed it “undemocratic”, “opaque” and in violation of legal norms.

Ms Gaikwad urged the CM to hold a public hearing on the master plan. “The people of Dharavi will expose the brass of this demolition model. This is not development, but a well-planned mega scam. This is the most unjust displacement master plan in India's urban history,” she said.