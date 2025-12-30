Congress Leader Claims Sharad Pawar May Join NDA if Adani Mediates

Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar could join the NDA if industrialist Gautam Adani were to act as a mediator. He said the support of the eight NCP (SP) MPs was crucial for the Narendra Modi-led government and suggested that the recent understanding between the rival NCP factions in Pune could be a precursor to a broader political realignment.

In remarks that have triggered fresh political speculation in Maharashtra, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mr. Wadettiwar claimed that despite the split in the NCP, a majority of MLAs aligned with Sharad Pawar were in regular contact with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Hinting at a larger strategic move, Mr. Wadettiwar said there was widespread discussion in political circles about Mr. Adani potentially facilitating a bridge between the NDA and Sharad Pawar. “With Prime Minister Narendra Modi needing additional MPs to strengthen the stability of the central government, such a rapprochement cannot be ruled out,” he said.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has decided to contest the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections alongside the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Mr. Wadettiwar described the Pune developments as a possible precursor to a state-wide shift, suggesting that the “compromise” had cast a shadow over Mr. Pawar’s long-standing progressive image. “If a compromise can happen in Pune, it can happen anywhere,” he said, calling the alliance the “first step” towards a new political roadmap.

Mr. Wadettiwar further claimed that barring a handful of loyalists, most NCP (SP) legislators were considering a move to the Ajit Pawar camp.

Adding to the speculation, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar predicted a Union cabinet berth for NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule. “If Ms. Sule becomes a Union minister in the near future, secular voters should not be surprised. Current political developments clearly point to a narrowing of the gap between the BJP and the NCP (SP),” he said.

Mr. Ambedkar also said the Congress would need to reassess its alliances. “It is now clear that Raj Thackeray has become important for Uddhav Thackeray’s party. The Congress should not align with any party associated with Raj Thackeray,” he added.