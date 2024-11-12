Congress Leader claims Ambedkar nearly chose Islam over Buddhism

Karnataka Congress leader and former MLA Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri recently sparked controversy with remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's religious decisions. At a public rally in Shiggaon ahead of the November 13 Assembly byelection, Khadri claimed that Ambedkar had once seriously considered converting to Islam before ultimately choosing Buddhism. According to News18, Khadri stated, "Babasaheb Ambedkar, in those days, was all set to accept and join Islam, but he then eventually became a Buddhist."





Khadri further suggested that Ambedkar's conversion could have influenced prominent Dalit leaders today. He noted, "(Karnataka Congress leader) Nagaraj Yadav Sir may know about this. Had Babasaheb Ambedkar joined Islam, then Ramappa (Timmapur) would have been Rahim, Dr G. Parameshwara would have been ‘Peer Saheb,’ Hanumantha Gowda would have been Hassan, and Manjunath Timmapur would be ‘Mehboob.’"





The Congress party quickly distanced itself from Khadri’s remarks, calling them "unwarranted" and clarifying that they do not reflect the party's views.





Khadri's comments have provoked discussions across political circles in Karnataka. Ambedkar, a pivotal figure in the Indian independence movement and the architect of the Indian Constitution, ultimately converted to Buddhism in 1956, influencing many followers to embrace Buddhism as well. His religious choices remain a subject of interest and debate, especially in contexts where his decisions are speculated to have impacted the sociopolitical landscape. The byelection in Shiggaon, which became necessary after former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation following his Lok Sabha win, has now seen added tension due to Khadri’s remarks.