Congress Leader Alleges Temple Lands Scam In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday alleged a large-scale scam involving temple trust lands across Maharashtra and demanded that the government release a white paper detailing the extent of the alleged irregularities. Speaking during a discussion on the Hyderabad Inam and Cash Grants Abolition (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Mr. Wadettiwar claimed that substantial portions of temple trust lands had been diverted through “manipulation and collusion” between officials and political leaders.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Assembly passed the amendment Bill, which provides free regularisation of residential houses built on ‘Madat Mash’ inam lands and grants occupants full Occupant Class-1 ownership rights without any premium.

According to the Revenue Department, nearly 70,000 families from districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Rajura in Chandrapur, and several parts of Marathwada stand to benefit. The long-pending dispute over ‘Madat Mash’ inam lands—described as a “sword hanging over thousands of families” — has now been resolved.

Mr. Wadettiwar also referred to the recent Mundhwa land case involving a firm linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, alleging that government-owned Mahar watan land had been allotted in the deal. “Similarly, around 50 per cent of temple trust lands have been handed over through manipulation. Officials and political leaders alter records and dispose of these lands. It is a serious issue. Therefore, a white paper should be issued,” he said.

Citing a media report, Mr. Wadettiwar further claimed that Nizam-era inam land worth Rs 159 crore had been taken in the name of a driver by a Member of Parliament. “With such instances of corruption, the government must disclose details of the remaining temple trust lands across Maharashtra,” he added.

Introducing the Bill, the Revenue Minister explained that under the 1954 Act, Madat Mash inam lands were categorised as Occupant Class-2, meaning they could neither be transferred nor used to obtain loans. Under the new amendment, however, occupants who have used the land for residential purposes and possess a registered sale deed or similar document will receive Class-1 ownership free of cost.

During the debate, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil questioned the government’s intent. “Is this a move to grab temple or deity lands? Is the Bill meant for only a handful of people or builders? Temple lands have been encroached upon and sold — does this Bill seek to protect them?” he asked.

Responding, the Revenue Minister clarified that the amendment has “no connection whatsoever” with temple or deity lands and is confined strictly to Madat Mash inam lands. The Bill covers 97 survey numbers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 10 in Jalna and 10 in Rajura (Chandrapur), in addition to lands in Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Latur and Dharashiv.