Congress Insists Immediate Parliament Session After CDS' Remarks

The Congress on Sunday said that instead of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan revealing details of Operation Sindoor, it would have been better if the Centre had shared the details at the all-party meetings called by the government. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the issues raised by Gen. Chauhan are critical and reiterated the party's demand for an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and a special session of Parliament.Following the recent comments made by Gen. Chauhan in Singapore, Mr Ramesh expressed disappointment that the government did not share crucial information with the Opposition leaders in two all-party meetings.The Congress general secretary questioned why the government waited for the CDS to make the revelations rather than share the information with the Opposition leaders and convene a special session of Parliament."The government should have shared the details... Whatever Gen. Chauhan has said, this information should have been shared with the Opposition leaders and a special session of the Parliament should have been convened. We had to wait for Gen. Chauhan to make these revelations from Singapore..." Mr Ramesh said.The Congress leader also highlighted the importance of the Kargil Review Committee report, which was presented to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999, when it formed a Kargil review committee under Indian journalist and international strategic affairs analyst K. Subrahmanyam, just three days after the war ended and tabled in Parliament in 2000."Gen. Chauhan's statements strengthen the case for the immediate convening of the Parliament to discuss larger strategic foreign policy and economic issues in the post-Operation Sindoor era," Mr Ramesh added.Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had on Saturday accused the government of misleading the nation on the India-Pakistan conflict. He also said that the Congress party demands a comprehensive review of India's defence preparedness by an independent expert committee.Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Where are the terrorists of the Pahalgam attack? What were the conditions for the ceasefire? What the CDS said was shocking. Now there should be clarity. They should call a special session and answer the questions."