Congress govts to take care of gig workers: Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday highlighted the plight of gig workers and asserted that the Congress governments in states would make concrete policies to solve their problems while the INDIA bloc would strive for ensuring their nationwide implementation.Gandhi made the remarks on X, where he posted a video of a recent ride he took in a Uber cab and the interaction he had with the driver.

"Low income and inflation ruining lives -- this is the plight of India's gig workers! In discussion with Sunil Upadhyay ji during a Uber ride and then, after meeting his family, took stock of the problems faced by gig workers such as cab drivers and delivery agents in the country," the former Congress chief said in Hindi on X.

"They are barely surviving on 'hand to mouth income' -- no savings and no foundation for the family's future. To solve these, the state governments of the Congress will do justice by making concrete policies," he said.

The INDIA 'janbandhan' will ensure their nationwide implementation with full force, Gandhi added.

In the over-11 minute video, Gandhi is seen taking a cab ride after booking a taxi through the Uber app.

He interacts with the cab driver, who belongs to Etah in Uttar Pradesh, and asks him about his problems.

The cab driver tells Gandhi that he is surviving on bare minimum funds with poor rates for drivers and no social security.

He also talks about thoughts of returning to his native village, being unable to make ends meet in Delhi.

Gandhi ends the ride and hands over a gift for the children of the cab driver.

The day after the ride, Gandhi is seen having lunch with the family of the cab driver at an eatery in Delhi.

Gandhi assures them that Congress governments in various states were thinking about gig workers and he wanted to ensure social security for the drivers and their families.�