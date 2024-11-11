Congress Giving False Guarantees: Modi

New Delhi: As the campaign for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, JMM and RJD, accusing them of failing to deliver on their promises.

Addressing a “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” programme for BJP workers in Jharkhand through the NaMo App, he also breathed fire on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for accusing the BJP of giving “false guarantees” to the people.

Saying that people in the poll-bound states were determined to bring change, Modi said that the biggest reason for this was that the JMM, Congress and RJD have attacked Jharkhand's “roti, beti and mati” (bread, daughters and land).

”They talked big in the last five years, but today the people of Jharkhand are seeing that most of their promises are false,” he said.

Noting that despite the lack of cooperation from the state government, the Centre was trying its best to develop the state with its mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikas”, he said. “Dynastic parties are not only corrupt but also the biggest hurdle for the talented youth of society”, he added.

The Prime Minister also asserted the JMM too has learned these tricks from the “royal family” of the Congress. It now “only cares for power and money”. Modi particularly criticised the JMM-Congress coalition for alleged corruption and involvement in paper leaks, adding that the youth of Jharkhand should not suffer due to a system tainted by unethical practices.

He also shared a bold vision of change, predicting that the JMM government was “destined to go away” in favour of a leadership that genuinely represents the aspirations of Jharkhand. He urged the BJP’s karyakartas to put all their strength into winning every booth.

During the interaction, a booth president, Rajiv, from Ranchi’s Chutia Mandal, spoke about the BJP’s election manifesto, particularly the “Gogo Didi” scheme, which promises Rs 2,000 per month to women, and the Yuva Sathi Allowance.

Earlier, the rich had gas cylinders in their homes and the poor could not even think of having a gas cylinder, he said, adding the reason being that the Congress had a nature of catering to the rich, he said while interacting with workers.

Voting will be held for 43 seats in the first phase on November 13 and 38 seats in the second phase on November 20. Counting will be held for all 81 seats on November 23.