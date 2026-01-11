Congress Flags ‘Ladki Bahin’ Payout Ahead of Polls

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress has written to the State Election Commission (SEC) objecting to the state government’s decision to release a combined Rs 3,000 instalment under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme for December 2025 and January 2026, a few days before the polling for municipal corporation elections. The party alleged that the move could influence over one crore women voters and violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). It has sought directions to defer the payout until after the elections.

Senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule hit back, accusing the Congress of harbouring “hatred” towards women beneficiaries. SEC chief Dr Dinesh Waghmare told this newspaper that a report has been sought from Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal on the issue.

In a letter to the SEC, Congress general secretary Sandesh Kondvilkar said the proposed payout just before polling amounted to a violation of the MCC and described it as “collective government bribery” intended to benefit ruling party candidates.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Kondvilkar said the Congress was not opposing the scheme but questioning its timing. He pointed out that the November 2025 instalment was credited in the last week of December. “Why does the government want to release two instalments just a day before the election?” he asked, adding that the party has requested the remaining payments be made only after the polls. He said no response has yet been received from the SEC.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme was launched in June 2024 by the then Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government after its setback in the Lok Sabha elections, providing Rs 1,500 per month to all women aged 21 to 65 having annual family income less than Rs 2.50 lakh. The scheme was widely seen as a key factor in the BJP-led Mahayuti retaining power with a decisive majority in the November 2024 Assembly elections.

Responding to the Congress letter, Mr Bawankule, who is also the BJP’s in-charge for local body elections, said, “The Congress is filled with hatred towards the beloved sisters of Maharashtra. It cannot tolerate the happiness of our mothers and sisters. By asking the SEC to stop the credit of Ladki Bahin funds, the Congress has exposed its perverse mindset.”

He added that Congress has been attempting to obstruct the scheme since its launch, initially through petitions in the High Court and now by approaching the SEC.

SEC officials said a decision would be taken after examining the report from the state government. “Until we receive the Chief Secretary’s report, we cannot comment,” Dr Waghmare said.