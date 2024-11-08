Congress files complaint against BJP for ‘smear campaign’

Congress flag.(Representational image: PTI) Congress flag.(Representational image: PTI)

Mumbai:The Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday filed a complaint against the BJP at the Election Commission accusing the saffron party of smear campaign and violations of election Rules.

In a letter written to be EC, the Congress lodged a complaint concerning a series of news articles and advertisements published across major newspapers in Maharashtra claiming that they are ‘full of lies,’ that are allegedly part of a smear campaign being propagated with the intention of misleading voters and influencing the upcoming elections.

On Thursday, the BJP published advertisements claiming the Congress did not fulfil promises made to women in three states Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh where the grand old party is ruling.

Asking people to be “beware of those making false promises,” the BJP has accused the Congress of robbing the rights of women. The ‘anti-women’ Congress has always insulted the women's power by making false promises, the saffron party said in the advertisements.

The advertisements mentioned that in Karnataka the Congress had promised to provide Rs 2,000 to women under the Griha Laxmi scheme, but betrayed them. In Telangana, the Congress assured women Rs 2,500 under the Mahalaxmi scheme, but deceived them. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress promised women Rs 1,500 every month, but betrayed them.

“These advertisements contain false, defamatory and misleading information that misguides the electorate, intentionally spreading fake news to garner electoral advantage. Such practices amount to corrupt electioneering and undermine the integrity of the electoral process,” said senior Congress leader Pawan Khera.

The guarantee schemes launched by Congress in Karnataka and Telangana are being implemented successfully, but despite this the BJP is indulged in smear campaign against the Congress, said Khera.