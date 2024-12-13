Congress Failed Constitution, Says Rajnath

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition as a discussion began on the “Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India.” The two-day debate saw the BJP and Congress trading barbs over their respective roles in safeguarding and upholding constitutional values.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, initiating the debate, accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining the Constitution. He alleged that the party had chosen power over constitutional principles, citing examples such as the imposition of Emergency and the dismissal of state governments. Singh claimed that for decades, the Congress amended the Constitution with a “malicious spirit,” whereas the current government amended it to strengthen fundamental values and empower citizens.

The talk of protection of the Constitution does not seem appropriate coming from it (Congress). These days, I see that many opposition leaders keep the Constitution in their pockets. Actually, this is what they have learnt from childhood, they have seen their families keep the Constitution in their pockets for generations," he said.

Although he acknowledged the role of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in framing the Constitution, Singh also blamed him for measures that allegedly stifled freedom of expression.

In her maiden speech, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took aim at the BJP. She argued that while the ruling party often references the past, it should be held accountable for current governance. Responding to repeated BJP criticisms of Nehru, she asserted that his name could be removed from books, but his role in the freedom struggle and nation-building could never be erased. Gandhi accused the government of eroding constitutional protections, sowing seeds of distrust, and prioritising a single individual’s interests over those of 1.4 billion citizens. She challenged the BJP to hold elections using ballot papers, claiming it would reveal the true sentiment of the people.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that attempts were being made to relegate minorities, especially Muslims, to second-class citizenship and claimed their rights and properties were under threat. Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal credited the Modi government for extending SC/ST reservations and granting backward classes constitutional status, claiming that these measures might have been discontinued if not for the current regime.

Throughout the session, Speaker Om Birla urged members to maintain decorum and engage in constructive dialogue. He expressed disappointment over the personal attacks and counter-allegations, stressing the need to uphold the dignity of parliamentary debate and the spirit of the Constitution.