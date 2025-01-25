Congress demands white paper on MOUs signed during BJP governments in Davos

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress on Friday demanded that the state government should issue a white paper in connection with the realisation of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) inked during the BJP-led Mahayuti government in WEF meetings in Davos. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the government should give data of actual employment generated by the realisation of MoUs during the BJP-led government. He also alleged that the MoUs were signed with “tainted” companies. The BJP termed the Congress’s allegations childish.

The Congress’s demands came in the backdrop of the claim of the Devendra Fadnavis government that it had signed MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore with 61 companies during this year’s meeting at Davos. This would generate around 16 lakh jobs in the state, the government has claimed. It has also claimed that around 98 per cent of the total investment will come in the form of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Mr. Patole said that of the 61 companies, 51 companies are based in India. Among 51 companies, 43 companies are from Mumbai and Pune and only 10 companies are foreign-based.

He also pointed out that the government had signed an MoU with Book My Show, which is being investigated by Mumbai cops in connection with black marketing of Coldplay tickets. “A Rs 1,500 crore worth MoU was signed between CIDCO and Book My Show, despite Mumbai Police investigating the company. An MoU was signed with Hiranandani, a company currently under investigation for preparing fake documents related to demolition activities in Powai’s Jay Bhim Nagar and for an EPFO scam, which is being probed by the CBI,” Maharashtra Congress chief claimed.

Slamming the BJP-led Mahayuti government for signing MoUs with alcohol manufacturers, Mr. Patole said that an MoU worth of Rs 750 crore was signed with Heineken, and another MoU worth of Rs 1,500 crore with AB InBev, a beer producer. “This is a violation of Article 47 of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) of the Constitution of India which says that the state should work to prohibit the consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs harmful to health except for medicinal purposes. By inkinning an MoUs with liquor companies, is the BJP led government turning Maharashtra into a liquor state?” he asked.

However, BJP leader and legislator Praveen Darekar said that it is natural for Congress to feel jealous after a record-breaking MoUs were signed in Davos under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s skillful leadership. “The Congress had never brought such a record level of investment in the state. Instead of appreciating the CM's efforts, They are critizing him,” he said.

Calling state Congress chief’s allegations childish, Mr. Darekar said that Patole is making allegations to save his post in the party.