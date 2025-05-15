Congress Demands Compensation For Crop Damages Caused By Unseasonal Rain

Mumbai: Unseasonal rain in Maharashtra has damaged crops on 22,233 hectares of land. Onions, mangoes, Bajra (pearl millet), Maize, Banana and vegetables farmers have suffered heavy losses in Jalgaon and Nashik districts of north Maharashtra. Mung beans, jowar (sorghum), oranges, bananas and Onions have been damaged on a large scale in Amravati district. Out of the 22,233 hectares, crops on 10,636 hectares of land have been damaged only in Amravati district of the Vidarbha region. The Congress party on Wednesday demanded immediate conduct of panchnamas (assessment of the damages) and avail financial aid to the farmers.

Maharashtra has been witnessing unseasonal rains and hailstorms since May 1. The unseasonal rain and hailstorms have caused heavy damages.

An official from the agriculture department said that major crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains on May 5 and May 6 in Nashik, Jalna, Amaravati, Dhule, Chandrapur and Nashik districts. “The highest damages were reported in Amravati with 10,636 hectares of land, followed by 4,396 hectares in Jalgaon, 1,734 hectares in Nashik, 1,695 hectares in Jalna, 1,038 hectares in Chandrapur, 796 hectares in Palghar and 645 hectares in Dhule districts,” the official said referring to a primary report prepared by the Commissionerate of Agriculture.

Demanding financial assistance for the tillers, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said as this natural calamity has struck farmers, the BJP-led coalition government in the state remained asleep. “The government must immediately conduct panchnamas and provide aid to the farmers, who were already in crisis and are now hit by another blow,”he said.

Mr. Sapkal said that the farmers are already facing hardship and injustice due to cancellation of the Rs one crop insurance scheme by the government. The scheme used to provide some compensation. “The new insurance scheme based on crop harvesting is not in the interest of farmers. Scams have come to light in the new scheme, but the government lacks the courage to act against the culprits. If there are flaws in the scheme, they should be rectified. The scheme should not be scrapped. Congress demands that the Rs one crop insurance scheme be reinstated,” the Maharashtra Congress chief said