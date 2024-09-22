Congress Demands Arrest of MLA, MP for ‘Issuing Threats’ to Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai:A delegation of senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra on Saturday met governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and demanded action against Shiv Sena and BJP leaders for allegedly issuing threats to Rahul Gandhi. The delegation also raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and farmers’ plight.

The delegation led by state unit head Nana Patole, leader of opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, and Mumbai Congress head Varsha Gaikwad, claimed that Mr. Gandhi was at risk. They criticised the lack of action against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde.



Earlier this week, Mr. Gaikwad had announced a reward of Rs.11 lakh to anyone who will “chop off the tongue” of the Congress leader over his alleged anti-reservation remark in the US. During an interaction, Mr. Gandhi had said that India is not a fair place for all sections of the society and he will think of scrapping the reservation when the country is a fair place for all. The MLA termed the comment as anti-reservation.



Two days later, Mr Bonde said that speaking the language of chopping off tongue is not proper, but if anyone speaks anything absurd in a foreign country, then rather than chopping off his tongue, it should be singed.



In the memorandum submitted to Mr. Radhakrishnan, the Congress delegation said that Mr. Gandhi’s life was in danger due to these threats but no action was being taken against the MLA and the Rajya Sabha member. Accusing chief minister Eknath Shinde of being a mute spectator on the issue, the Congress leaders sought immediate arrest of Mr. Bonde and Mr. Gaikwad.



The memorandum also alleged deteriorating public safety, citing recent incidents, and requested urgent intervention from the governor to instruct the Shinde government for prompt action. The party informed that the governor has assured that he would ask the home department to ensure strict action against those who issued threats to Mr.Gandhi.



The delegation also urged immediate relief for farmers whose crops, spanning over 6 lakh hectares, were ravaged by heavy rains. The memorandum also said the state must give immediate relief to farmers as crops on an area of more than 6 lakh hectares had been damaged due to heavy rains.