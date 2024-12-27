Congress Cancels All Programmes for 7 Days to Honor PM Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: The Congress announced that all party official programmes, including its foundation day celebrations, will be cancelled for the next seven days as a mark of respect for former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that the Congress has cancelled its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally’ in Karnataka’s Belgaum on Friday.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K.C. Venugopal said all official programmes of the Indian National Congress, including its foundation day celebrations, stood cancelled for the next seven days.

“This includes all the agitational and outreach programs. Party programmes will resume on 3rd January 2025. The party flag will be flown at half-mast during this period of mourning,” Venugopal said on X.