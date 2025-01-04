Congress BJP women behind stir: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that women protesting outside his residence were affiliated with the Congress and BJP, not from Punjab. "These women belong to the Congress and the BJP, not Punjab. All women in Punjab stand with AAP. They trust us," he stated.

Kejriwal further demanded that the Congress and BJP officially declare any electoral alliances, condemning what he described as "covert, behind-the-scenes collaboration." Criticising the BJP, he claimed the party lacks a credible chief ministerial candidate and agenda, accusing its leaders of attempting to undermine him without presenting any substantial achievements. "Now, the people of Delhi will decide whether they want those who work or those who only believe in abusing," he declared, contrasting AAP's decade-long track record and future plans with BJP's alleged lack of constructive offerings.

In response, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav challenged Kejriwal to explain the rising water bills under AAP's administration. Yadav questioned, "Why doesn’t he give relief to people now? Why wait till after the Assembly elections when people will oust him from power?"

Additionally, the DPCC chief accused the Kejriwal government of corruption within the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). He refuted Kejriwal's claims of providing 20,000 liters of free water per family and benefiting 12 lakh families with zero water bills, asserting that most colonies are not receiving adequate water supply. "Kejriwal claims to provide free water and zero bills, but in reality, the AAP Government is neither providing free water nor ensuring that 12 lakh families receive zero water bills," he stated.