Congress, BJP Clash Over Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites

New Delhi: The war of words between the Congress and the BJP escalated on Saturday after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites were performed at the Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated memorial site.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed that the "first Prime Minister of the Sikh community" was "totally insulted" by the Modi government. Accusing the Congress and Mr Gandhi of indulging in "cheap politics", the BJP said there is a procedure to build a memorial, but last rites cannot wait. The BJP described Mr Gandhi's remarks as a "new low in the politics of India."

Later in the evening, the Congress charged that the state funeral of Manmohan Singh was a "shocking display of disrespect and mismanagement." The Congress alleged that the former PM's family was given inadequate space around the pyre due to soldiers occupying one side and the entire funeral area was "cramped and poorly organised, leaving no space for many participants in the procession."

The Congress party claimed that no news agencies except the Doordarshan were allowed, which only focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, "barely covering Manmohan Singh’s family." It also alleged that only three chairs were kept in the front row for Singh's family and that the Congress leaders had to "insist on seats for his daughters and other family members."

The Opposition party also alleged that Mr Modi and the Cabinet ministers did not stand up when the national flag was handed to the widow of the late Prime Minister or during the gun salute. The Congress also alleged that Mr Shah’s motorcade "disrupted the funeral procession, leaving family cars outside" and that the late leader’s grandchildren performing last rites had to "jostle for space to reach the pyre."

"This disgraceful treatment of a towering statesman exposes the government’s priorities and lack of respect for democratic values. Singh deserved dignity, not this shameful spectacle," posted Congress's Pawan Khera on X.

Refuting Mr Gandhi's allegations, BJP president J.P. Nadda hit back, saying it is indeed "very unfortunate" that Mr Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are not refraining from doing politics even on the sad demise of Manmohan Singh. He recalled that it is the "same Congress that tarnished the dignity of the post of PM by placing Sonia Gandhi as super PM above Manmohan Singh" and also how Mr Gandhi "insulted Manmohan Singh by tearing an ordinance. And today the same Mr Gandhi is doing politics."

"Whether it is from the Congress party or the Opposition, whether it is Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the country's first President Rajendra Babu, Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, P.V. Narasimha Rao, Pranab Da (Mukherjee), Atal Behari Vajpayee...The government under the leadership of Mr Modi has given place for Manmohan Singh's samadhi and has also informed the family. Still, the Congress is spreading false news," Mr Nadda said, adding that "it is necessary to remember the history of the Congress party."

The government has already clarified that the Union home minister had himself communicated to Mr Kharge and Manmohan Singh's family on Friday that land will be given for a memorial that “befits Manmohan Singh’s stature.



However, on Saturday, after attending former's last rites, Mr Gandhi posted on X, "The great son of Mother India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat.”

The Congress leader also wrote about Manmohan Singh’s legacy, describing him as a leader whose policies elevated India to an economic superpower and provided critical support to the underprivileged.

Mr Gandhi termed the choice for Singh's cremation site a deviation from tradition, saying, “Till date, respecting the dignity of all former Prime Ministers, their last rites were performed at authorised burial sites so that every person could have the last darshan and pay homage without any inconvenience... Manmohan Singh deserves our highest respect and a memorial. The government should have shown respect to this great son of the country and his proud community.”

Mr Gandhi's sister and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted on X echoing similar views and slamming the government for doing injustice to Manmohan Singh's legacy and "khuddar (self-respecting) Sikh community".



Hitting back at the Congress leaders, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "This is a new low in the politics of India, thanks to the Congress party. Due to the Congress party — we are here to have a press conference on the day when the last rites of the former Prime Minister were performed... The BJP believes that there has to be dignity in death. The kind of politics the Congress is doing, especially Mr Gandhi — who has tweeted about the cremation, is shameful."

Addressing the media in Bhubaneswar, Mr Patra said, "When the nation is in mourning, spreading confusion through tweets and resorting to lies even during the farewell of a virtuous soul, not refraining from politics, this is the character of the Congress party, this is the character of the Gandhi family... There is a procedure to build a memorial, but cremation is a process that can't wait... It was a direct communication that our party had extended. But, after that, the kind of politics the Congress did, it shouldn't have been done on the day of grief."



The Congress had on Friday suggested the Union government's unwillingness for a memorial for the late leader and had accused the Modi government of “deliberately insulting the first Sikh Prime Minister of India” by not finding a location for the late leader’s cremation and memorial.



Slamming the Congress for politicising the issue, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “The BJP and the NDA government led by Mr Modi are fully committed to giving due respect to him (the late PM) who laid a major foundation for the country's economic development. In view of this, yesterday the Cabinet decided in its meeting that a memorial and mausoleum will be built in the memory of Manmohan Singh and this was conveyed to the Congress party."

The BJP MP asserted that Mr Shah had conveyed to the Congress president that the government has decided to build a memorial and whatever time it takes after the completion of processes like land acquisition, formation of a trust and transfer of land, the work will be done appropriately and as soon as possible.



"The Congress party, who never respected Manmohan Singh in their lifetime, today, even after his death, they are seen doing politics,” said Mr Trivedi.

Slamming the Congress, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted on X, “Vulture politics of Congress on full display. Modi Ji’s government has communicated about the memorial for Manmohan Singh Ji but the Congress continues to politicise his death… Shameful.”