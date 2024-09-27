Congress asks ECI to shunt Maharashtra DGP to ensure fair election

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena demanded that Maharashtra Assembly election should be held in a single phase. The ECI met representatives of political parties to seek their suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

Besides the political parties, the ECI also held a review meeting with senior officials of the state government including chief secretary Sujata Saunik, ACS of home department IS Chahal and DGP Rashmi Shukla over the election preparation. The poll body expressed its displeasure over the poor turnout and mismanagement on the polling booths especially in Mumbai during the Lok Sabha election in May 2024.

Mr Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu, is in Mumbai to take stock of preparations for the upcoming elections in the state.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Munaf Hakim led the party’s delegation to meet the ECI commissioners.

Mr. Hakim said that they have demanded a free and fair assembly election in Maharashtra. “To this end, we have requested the ECI for removal of Rashmi Shukla from the post of DGP as under her leadership, the election cannot be conducted freely. In addition to this, we have also urged the ECI to transfer the policemen, who have completed their prescribed term in their existing police stations to other police stations as they also create fear in the citizens,” he said.

The Congress also opposed the decisions of setting up polling stations in housing societies.

Shiv Sena deputy leader Rahul Shewale said that they have requested the ECI to conduct an assembly election on all 288 seats in one phase across the state. In addition to this, they have requested to hike the poll expenditure by Rs 20 lakh.

A senior official, who attended the meeting, told this newspaper that the ECI is unhappy over the inconvenience faced by voters at polling booths. “The ECI commissioners expressed their unhappiness over poor arrangements made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at polling booths in Mumbai and suburban areas during the Lok Sabha election. Long queues were seen in Mumbai. Even chairs were not provided to senior citizens. The ECI officials told us they had received several complaints including ventilation problems at the polling booths,” the senior official said.

The sources quoted the CEC sayin, “It is a very serious matter. That is why we have decided to make BMC commissioner the District Collector officer and bring him under our control..”

The ECI has asked the state administration and the BMC to ensure all minimum assured facilities such as benches, fans, drinking water, and shelters at polling booths. The poll body would not tolerate any convenience caused to the citizens on the polling day.