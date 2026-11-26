Ahmedabad: Union Minister J P Nadda on Thursday accused the Congress of being anti-Constitution and anti-Ambedkar, alleging that successive governments led by the party weakened constitutional institutions, curtailed press freedom and undermined judicial independence.Addressing BJP workers at a 'Samvidhan Gaurav Divas' event here, Nadda also dubbed Rahul Gandhi as an "abodh balak" (ignorant and naive child).

"I want to tell you that the Congress party is anti-Constitution and anti-Ambedkar... and those who live the Constitution are the Bharatiya Janata Party and the nationalist NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Nadda said.

Taking a swipe at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Nadda said, "This 'abodh balak' does not know history. He has not read it. He only knows his mummy and papa."

The Congress had opposed Ambedkar's entry into the Constituent Assembly, Nadda said, and also cited the icon's defeat in the 1952 Lok Sabha elections from Bombay to Congress candidate Narayan Sadoba Kajrolkar.

Ambedkar secured 1,23,576 votes against Kajrolkar's 1,38,137, losing by 14,561 votes, Nadda said, adding that 74,333 ballot papers were deliberately not counted.

"Now tell me, who is the vote thief? And this abodh balak goes around shouting 'vote thief' without knowing history," Nadda said, slamming Rahul Gandhi.

Blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for the 1952 defeat, Nadda added that the country's first prime minister also campaigned against Ambedkar in the 1954 Bhandara bypoll.

Nadda said the Congress had opposed the proposal to establish a national memorial for Ambedkar at 26 Alipur Road in Delhi, which was eventually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

On reservations, Nadda claimed Ambedkar had favoured quotas based on social and educational backwardness rather than religion.

Nehru suppressed the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report on reservations for backward classes, while Indira Gandhi kept the Mandal Commission recommendations in cold storage, he added.

These recommendations were implemented only when the VP Singh government, supported by the BJP, came to power, Nadda said.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi opposed reservations for Scheduled Castes and had described such quota as encouraging "fools", the senior BJP leader alleged.

The foundation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was laid by Ambedkar and it was not an agenda introduced by the BJP, he said.

"Dr Ambedkar had said there should be Uniform Civil Code in this country. This is not the agenda of the BJP. The BJP, under Modi ji's leadership, is implementing it, while Home Minister Amit Shah ji is working to take it to the ground," Nadda pointed out.

Targeting the Congress over Article 370, Nadda claimed Ambedkar had opposed granting special constitutional status to Jammu and Kashmir, but the Congress government implemented the provision after his resignation as law minister.

He said the Modi government, with the support of Amit Shah, abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.

Nadda also accused Nehru of undermining constitutional freedoms through the First Constitutional Amendment in 1951, alleging it curtailed freedom of speech and created the Ninth Schedule to limit judicial review.

Indira Gandhi weakened judicial independence in 1973 to appoint a preferred Chief Justice of India, Nadda claimed.

The 42nd Constitutional Amendment centralised power, weakened the judiciary and attempted to make the President a rubber stamp, he further said.

During Emergency, around 1.3 lakh people were jailed for two years without adequate legal recourse. "Newspaper connections were cut, Kishore Kumar's songs were removed from All India Radio and the film 'Kissa Kursi Ka' was confiscated," Nadda said, adding he himself was arrested twice during the Emergency while in a classroom.

Referring to the Shah Bano case, Nadda said the Rajiv Gandhi government overturned a Supreme Court order granting maintenance to a divorced Muslim woman through legislation for political appeasement.

The 1988 Defamation Bill brought by the Rajiv Gandhi government was an attempt to restrict press freedom and was withdrawn following widespread protests, he added.

Nadda said Sonia Gandhi's appointment as chairperson of the UPA government's National Advisory Council created a power centre above the Prime Minister's Office.

"The people of India did not allow you (Sonia Gandhi) to become PM directly, so you made a backdoor entry," he said.

He also recalled Rahul Gandhi tearing up an ordinance brought by the UPA government in 2013, alleging the incident showed disregard for constitutional processes.

Referring to Ambedkar's warning against what he described as the "grammar of anarchy," Nadda accused Opposition leaders of resorting to unconstitutional methods, including protests and marches against constitutional authorities.

Congress governments repeatedly misused Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments. The provision was invoked more than 90 times, including around 50 times during Indira Gandhi's tenure, Nadda said.

Nadda also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for describing the Indian economy as a "dead economy".

"We have an abodh balak here who calls it a 'dead economy'. Someone whose mind itself is dead, what will he see? What will he understand?" Nadda asked.

India had become the world's fastest-growing major economy and was moving towards becoming the third-largest economy, Nadda asserted.