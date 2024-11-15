Congress allies want to restore Art. 370: Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that the Congress and its allies want to restore Article 370 and a separate Constitution for Jammu and Kashmir. Modi addressed three election rallies in the day at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Panvel and Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He slammed the Congress and its allies — Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) — for the alleged appeasement politics and creating caste divisions among SCs, OBCs and STs.

Accusing the MVA parties of compromising India’s honour for their vote bank politics, Modi said, “Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi have become slaves to appeasement. The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi opposed the construction of Ram Temple. For the sake of votes, they used the words like Bhagwa aatankwad. They disrespect Veer Savarkar. They passed a resolution in J&K for the restoration of Article 370.”

Modi said MVA was an alliance of people who consider Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb their messiah but it was the Mahayuti government that renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray’s wish.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai, the Prime Minister said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has handed over party’s remote control to the Congress party. “I challenged you to get the “Congress Prince” to praise Bala Saheb Thackeray. Make Rahul Gandhi say Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Till date these people have not been able to get the Congress and the “Prince” of Congress to praise Balasaheb,” he said.

Modi also said it was his last election rally in Maharashtra and sought people’s blessings for the Mahayuti government. “I want to continue to serve you and for that I need the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. Mumbaikars can see the scale at which we are undertaking development works. In order to continue that, we need the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra so that there is no hindrance in the development work,” he said.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Panvel, the Prime Minister said that the Congress gave the ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan, but looted the poor. He alleged that Congress’ mentality was to ensure that the poor did not progress so that the Congress party remained in power. “The Congress is far ahead when it comes to vote bank politics, but is the enemy of the poor,” he said.

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of opposing reservations and trying to divide Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) by splitting them into smaller castes in order to weaken them. “The Congress used to say that reservations were against the country. It considered reservations against merit. The mentality and agenda of the Congress remains unchanged. Therefore, they can’t come to terms with the fact that someone from OBC has been the Prime Minister of the country for the last 10 years,” he said.