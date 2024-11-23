Congress, allies draw a blank in Northeast bypolls

Guwahati: The BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) swept the bypolls in northeast, winning all seats in Assam and Meghalaya. This prevented the Congress and its allies from securing any seat, including the Samaguri seat which was said to be the stronghold of the Congress party in Assam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) caused a major upset for the Congress and its allies in the Northeast, preventing them from winning even a single seat in the bypolls. The byelections were held on six seats of Assam and Meghalaya. Among them were five in Assam, and one in Meghalaya. The BJP and its allies won all six seats in the two states.

In Assam, the BJP won the Dholai, Behali, and Samaguri seats and its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party won the Bongaigaon and Sidli seats respectively. Meghalaya's only seat that went to bypolls, Gambegre, was secured by the National People's Party.

In a decisive victory for the National People’s Party (NPP), Mehtab Chandee, the wife of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma, secured the Gambegre Assembly by-election with 12,678 votes. This victory is a significant milestone for the NPP, as it marks the party's successful bid to capture a seat that was previously held by Congress, reinforcing the NPP's growing political influence in the state.

BJP secured a victory in the Behali assembly constituency during the Assam bypolls, with its candidate Diganta Ghatowal defeating Congress opponent Jayanta Bora by a margin of 9,051 votes, according to official results announced on Saturday.

Ghatowal garnered 50,947 votes, while Bora managed to obtain 41,896. Four candidates vied for the seat, including Lakhikanta Kurmi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and Ananta Gogoi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both of whom failed to save their deposits.

The Behali constituency was previously represented by Ranjit Dutta, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Tezpur earlier this year. The bypolls in Assam were conducted in five constituencies due to vacancies created when sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.