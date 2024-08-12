Congress Accuses Maharashtra Govt of 50% Commission Corruption

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has been taking 50 per cent commission from the contractors for any projects. The people of Maharashtra are fed up with the current dispensation and want to change the government, he said.

Mr.Chennithala and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole along with other senior Congress leaders, are on a tour of Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. Mr. Chennithala said that the Eknath Shinde’s “unconstitutional government” was not elected by the people, but it was made by breaking the parties

The Maharashtra Congress in-charge took review of the preparations for the state Assembly elections with the office bearers and workers from Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts in Nanded.

“The Mahayuti government is not working for the development of the people. Instead, it is indulging in corruption by seeking a 50 per cent commission. They are not taking any measures to resolve the issues of the people. The Mahayuti government is not a democratically elected government, but this government was formed through defections and manipulations. It is an "aaya ram, gaya ram" government, in which the people have no trust,” Mr. Chennithala said after holding the review meeting.

The senior Congress leader also appealed to the people to throw out this “corrupt government” from the state. “We will contest the Assembly elections together with other alliance partners of the MVA. Discussions on seat sharing are also ongoing. The MVA aims to provide an efficient government for the people,” he said.

Taking a dig at former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who left the Congress and joined the BJP in February 2024, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that it appears that Nanded city and district truly got independence in February this year. “The BJP broke others’ homes, including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Congress. But now the situation has changed. Many people in Nanded have started joining the Congress party,” he said.

Talking about the candidate selection for the Assembly poll, Mr. Patole said that winnability could be the criterion. However, he clarified that the MLAs who cross-voted in the recently held legislative council elections, will not be given Assembly tickets.

The Congress leader said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners will hold seat-sharing talks after August 16. “The Congress will field only those candidates in the assembly polls who are known among masses (for their work) and whose names are proposed by people. The party has started a survey of aspirants who have sought tickets to contest as Congress nominees,” he said.

However, Mr. Patole parried a query on MVA’s potential chief ministerial face and dared the ruling Mahayuti alliance to declare their CM candidate. “The MVA’s only aim is to defeat the ruling allies. MVA will fight the elections unitedly,” he said.