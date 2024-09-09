Congress, AAP Alliance in Haryana Intact

New Delhi: After extensive discussions between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on Sunday. Sources indicate that the alliance under the I.N.D.I.A/ bloc remains intact in the state, with Congress leaving seven seats for its bloc partners to contest. This decision follows a consensus reached after multiple rounds of talks.

The list includes Brijendra Singh, son of veteran leader Birender Singh, who will contest from Uchana Kalan, where former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala of the JJP is also running. Other key candidates include Mohit Grover from Gurugram, Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, and Balram Dangi, son of former MLA Anand Dangi, who is contesting from Meham. In Tosham, the Congress has fielded Anirudh Choudhary, who will face his cousin Shruti Choudhry of the BJP.

The release of this list follows a series of discussions aimed at resolving any differences within the alliance. Sources from both parties suggest that a formal announcement on the alliance is expected soon. As part of the arrangement, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will contest on Hathin and Sohna seats, while AAP will field candidates in Guhla, Pehwa, Pundri, Kalayat, and Jind. There is speculation that AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta will contest from Jind, with his deputy Anurag Dhanda likely to run from Kalayat.

Earlier, AAP MP Raghav Chadha acknowledged that while local leaders from both Congress and AAP have reservations about the alliance, the talks are moving forward positively. However, Chadha emphasised that AAP would not move forward unless the alliance presents a "win-win situation" for both parties. "Both parties are prioritising unity and the needs of the people of Haryana while setting aside individual ambitions," Chadha remarked.