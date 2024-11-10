Cong counters BJP's batoge toh katoge with padhoge toh badhoge

New Delhi: In the bid to counter the BJP slogan "batoge toh katoge", Congress leader and party’s observer for Maharashtra Sachin Pilot has come up with the slogan "padhoge toh badhoge". He also accused the BJP of using divisive politics for electoral gains.

Speaking with this newspaper, Mr Pilot said, “The people of this country are fed up with the divisive policies of the BJP. Just look at their campaign; it's only there to scare people. There is hardly any positive agenda that is put in place by the BJP. On the other hand, the Congress and the INDIA bloc have a positive agenda for the development of the country.”

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election speeches, wherein he has said "ek hai toh safe hai", meaning that there is safety in being united.

Predicting a win for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mr Pilot said that the people have seen through the politics of manipulation of the BJP.

“The current state government in Maharashtra is a government that was stolen from the MVA. The people of the state know this. That is why the Congress and its alliance partners did exceedingly well in the state during the Lok Sabha polls.”

Besides Maharashtra, Mr Pilot has been campaigning for the Congress in Jharkhand as well. He has also campaigned for the party in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan.

When asked for his predictions for the impending elections, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said, “You must understand the BJP’s graph in the entire country is declining. The INDIA bloc will win the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In Jharkhand, there is a one-sided wave prevailing in that state. Our alliance partner and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was jailed by the misuse of agencies.”

"The INDIA bloc will in Maharashtra as well. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the MVA alliance bagged the majority of the seats in the state. The Congress and its alliance partners are looking to repeat its Lok Sabha performance in the Assembly elections in the state," Mr Pilot said.�