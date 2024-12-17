Concern for Environment: Villagers in Odisha show rare unity to demand end to illegal quarrying activities

Khurda: In a remarkable show of unity and concern for their environment, the villagers of Kumarbasta Mauza in Khurda Tahasil have taken a firm stand against the illegal quarrying of laterite stone and morram that has wreaked havoc on their community. The area, home to hundreds of acres of forest and gochar (grazing) land near the revered Bhuasuni temple, has suffered significant ecological and economic damage due to these unlawful activities.

For years, anti-social elements have been exploiting the land, clearing forests, and transporting the quarried materials elsewhere, causing the state government to lose crores of rupees in revenue. The illegal operations have also disrupted local agriculture, as the adjacent farmland has been left dry, cutting off essential water supply.

Adding to the villagers’ plight, the primary road connecting neighboring villages Madhupur and Mahula has been completely blocked by the quarrying activities, severely hampering communication and transportation. Tragically, the deep pits left by mining activities fill with rainwater, posing a grave threat to cattle and wild animals, many of which have perished after falling into these hazardous areas.

The destruction has extended to the adjacent reserve forests of Ratanpur and Madhupur, where miscreants have felled valuable trees and used heavy machinery like JCBs to excavate the land.

In response, the villagers of Kumarbasta have come together in a series of meetings, led by their village president and local leaders, to address the issue. Despite their appeals to the culprits to cease these illegal activities, the operations have continued unabated, escalating tensions in the community and raising concerns about potential law and order issues.

Determined to protect their lands and secure their future, the villagers have filed a formal complaint with the Khordha Collector, demanding an immediate halt to the illegal mining. They have also called for stronger measures to safeguard their forests and grazing lands, which are essential for the community’s livelihood and ecological balance.

“We cannot sit back and watch our lands and forests be destroyed,” said a local villager. “These activities not only rob us of our resources but also jeopardize the lives of our cattle and wildlife.”��