Comprehensive rehab plan for surrendered extremists, victims of militancy: Amit shah

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday indicated that the Centre is coming up with a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the surrendered Maoists and the families of victims of extremism.

"The Union ministries of home, tribal affairs, and rural development are working in unison to provide comprehensive assistance to these families, reaffirming the government's commitment to their rehabilitation and progress", he said while addressing the families of jawans, slain in encounters with Maoists, and kin of the victims of Naxal violence in Jagdalpur in Bastar in the state.

Mr Shah earlier on Sunday addressed the former rebels hailing from the states of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Assam in Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

He said that over 9,000 militants in the North East region have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream from 2019 to 2024. He further said that many Maoists have given up arms and joined the mainstream.

The Union home minister on Monday paid tributes to the jawans, martyred in encounters with Maoists, at the Shaheed Smarak in Jagdalpur.

He vowed to root out Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and declared that “After March 31, 2026, not a single drop of blood will be shed in the name of Naxalism in the sacred land of Maa Danteswari (referring to Bastar).

“The Chhattisgarh government is focused on three key fronts to make the state Naxal free: welcoming those who surrender, apprehend those who persist in violence, and punishing the Naxals who are determined to harm innocent lives”, he said.

Lauding the Chhattisgarh government for effectively dealing with the Maoist menace, he said that “The achievements of the past year in combating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh are unprecedented.

Never before has such a vast area been liberated from Naxal influence in a single year, nor have such significant numbers of Maoists been neutralized, arrested, or surrendered”.

As many as 287 Naxals were neutralized, approximately 1,000 were arrested, and 837 surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the past one year.

He commended the Vishnu Deo Sai government for executing a highly effective and well-coordinated strategy in this effort.

He said that the campaign for a Naxal-free India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is gaining significant support from the affected families.