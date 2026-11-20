New Delhi: The government on Friday said that 85 bids were received for 18 coal blocks that have been put up for auction.The development is significant as the government steps up efforts to boost domestic coal production and reduce import dependence.

"The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, today opened the bids for the 16th round and 2nd attempt of 15th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions, which offered 26 coal blocks across eight states. The round has drawn 85 bids for 18 coal blocks, a response that surpassed expectations and stands among the strongest in recent rounds," the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The 16th round received 83 bids for 17 coal blocks, and the second attempt of the 15th round received two bids for one coal block, it said.

Competition in the current round has been intense as 16 of the 26 blocks attracted multiple bids.

The round has also brought 20 first-time bidders into the commercial coal mining regime.

"The bids will now be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary technical evaluation committee. Technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted to participate in the electronic auction on the MSTC portal," the statement said.

Since 2020, 145 coal mines have been auctioned across 15 rounds, bringing in 44 new companies. These mines are expected to generate about Rs 47,500 crore in annual revenue and around 4.9 lakh jobs.