Collaboration between Centre, States essential for well-being of women, children: Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi chaired her first national-level meeting with the Ministers of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare in the States and Administrators and Lieutenant Governors in the Union Territories via video conferencing.

21 out of 28 State Ministers participated in the meeting which focused on reviewing the progress of on-going programmes and future strategies for various key initiatives under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

During the meeting, Annpurna Devi emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the Central and State governments to ensure that the benefits of these initiatives reach the grassroots level. She specifically highlighted the Ministry’s flagship programs under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti.

Annpurna Devi stated, “Our aim is to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the grassroots level, for which it is imperative to work closely with the States. This will not only lead to the development of the States but will also contribute to the overall progress of our country, which is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Annapurna Devi urged all State Ministers and Administrators, Lieutenant Governors to actively collaborate with the Central government to enhance the implementation of these Missions. She stressed that such collaboration is essential to realizing the vision of a developed India and ensuring the well-being of women and children across the country.

Ministers from the States highlighted the specific efforts being made towards empowerment and well-being of women and children in their respective States. They appreciated the engagement at Union Minister’s level and opined that it will provide enhanced momentum to implementation of the three Missions in the States’ and compliment their on-going efforts.

Union Minister assured them of continued periodic engagement at her level. The Ministry is committed to promoting an inclusive environment and pursuing policies that support the empowerment and well-being of women and children in the country.