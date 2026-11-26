Moga: A worker died after a coffee machine's compressor exploded at a stall set up at an Aam Aadmi Party rally site here on Thursday, a police official said.

The blast, which occurred before the arrival of the main leaders, sparked panic among those present.

Police said the machine's compressor exploded, killing the worker deployed there. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, said the official.

The Aam Aadmi Party had organised the 'Punjab Khushaal rally', which was attended by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party leader Manish Sisodia, Cabinet ministers and MLAs.

The rally was held at village Nathuwala Jadid on the Moga-Ludhiana national highway.