Cocaine worth ₹52 cr seized in Bihar drug bust

A significant cocaine seizure occurred in Bihar on Friday, where authorities intercepted a large consignment of drugs worth an estimated ₹52 crore. This operation is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to tackle the growing issue of drug trafficking in India. While full details of the specific location and involved parties remain under investigation, such seizures are increasingly common as authorities intensify their crackdown on illegal narcotics, especially in states like Bihar, which serve as transit points for international drug trade​

This seizure adds to the rising concern about the proliferation of illicit substances in the region, as authorities continue to monitor and raid suspected locations involved in the production and distribution of drugs. Further investigations are likely to reveal more about the network behind this trafficking, especially given the scale of the operation.



